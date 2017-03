The failure of Justice Secretary, Liz Truss to defend three judges smeared as “enemies of the people” in the wake of a high court ruling on Article 50 was a particular low-point for the UK's unwritten constitution and the Conservative Government itself.Newspapers were targeting independent judges, who were doing their job of interpreting democratically decided legislation, and all we had from the politician whose job it is to defend them and the rule of law, was silence.Quite rightly, the UK's most senior judge has now spoken out on this shameful episode. Lord Chief Justice, Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd has said that Liz Truss was “completely and utterly wrong” to keep a near-silence in the face of a torrent of abuse directed at the judiciary in the wake of the High Court’s November 2016 Brexit ruling, in which three judges ruled that Parliament, not the Prime Minister, must trigger Article 50 in order to start the UK’s exit from the European Union. The Independent reports on Lord Thomas evidence to the Lords Constitution Committee in which he said:There are times when a Minister must put party considerations aside and do the job they are appointed to. In this instance the Justice Secretary did not fulfil those expectations.