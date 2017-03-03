Friday, March 03, 2017
The silent revolt within Labour over Corbyn and Brexit
Whether or not there is a soft coup underway in the Labour Party as alleged by Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell, there is no doubting that the official opposition is facing a crisis.
Not only are Labour trailing badly in the polls, with Jeremy Corbyn consistently scoring historically poor approval ratings, but they are also losing local council by-elections and have become the first opposition party to lose a Parliamentary seat to the Government since 1982.
But there is a more potent trend that underlines the crisis facing Labour. That is the steady loss of members. According to the Guardian, Labour has lost nearly 26,000 members since last summer:
More than three-quarters of those to leave the party last year had joined after the 2015 general election, a period that saw membership grow rapidly under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.
Figures reported by the Times showed the number of resignations in 2016 was more than the previous six years combined, while more than 15,465 have left since mid-December.
Up to 7,000 members are said to have resigned last month following Corbyn’s three-line whip on MPs commanding them to support the triggering of Article 50.
The newspaper said the numbers leaving the party could be even higher, as Labour’s systems record active resignations in real time but lapsed memberships appear in the data only after six months.
At the same time, the membership of the only UK-wide party to oppose Brexit, the Liberal Democrats, has grown to record numbers, many of those new members coming from Labour. And figures have shown that Labour raised less money through donations than the Liberal Democrats in the last three months of last year.
This is the first time that the Liberal Democrats have outstripped Labour in fundraising over a quarter, taking in donations totalling £1,972,904 compared with £1,970,055 for Corbyn’s party.
