An unpublished Treasury document predicts that Theresa May’s plans to rely on World Trade Organisation tariffs in the case of a hard Brexit will cause a “major economic shock” and is worse than any other option.The document, which was leaked to the Independent , warns that crashing out of the EU without a trade deal is the "alternative to membership with the most negative long-term impact" on the economy.They say that the 36-page report uses language far stronger than that employed in the Treasury's published analysis of Brexit's long-term impact on the economy:Let us hope that the Prime Minister takes note.