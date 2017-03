For a long time we have tolerated MPs have other jobs on the basis that the experience adds to what they bring to the Commons chamber. To an extent the timetable of the Commons is designed to accommodate this moonlighting. However, George Osborne's six jobs may well be the straw that broke this particular camel's back. The Independent reports that Lord Bew, the chair of the Committee of Standards in Public Life has announced that rules on MPs taking second jobs will be reviewed after George Osborne’s appointment as editor of the London Evening Standard.George Osborne need not despair however, he has the backing of Tony Blair!!