Monday, March 20, 2017
Six jobs Osborne could lead to change in the rules
For a long time we have tolerated MPs have other jobs on the basis that the experience adds to what they bring to the Commons chamber. To an extent the timetable of the Commons is designed to accommodate this moonlighting. However, George Osborne's six jobs may well be the straw that broke this particular camel's back.
The Independent reports that Lord Bew, the chair of the Committee of Standards in Public Life has announced that rules on MPs taking second jobs will be reviewed after George Osborne’s appointment as editor of the London Evening Standard.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lord Bew said: “We have not ruled out MPs having second jobs, quite deliberately, up until now, but we now have to look again at our rules.
“We are going to discuss whether our rules on second jobs need to be changed in light of this. We had something that up to a degree worked. It now seems to be getting into rockier waters.”
Lord Bew told the paper the editor role did not fit the current policy on second jobs, but stressed that the issue was “not personal” to Mr Osborne. However, he said his case raised the “issue of how much time MPs have to devote to their parliamentary work”.
George Osborne need not despair however, he has the backing of Tony Blair!!
The Independent reports that Lord Bew, the chair of the Committee of Standards in Public Life has announced that rules on MPs taking second jobs will be reviewed after George Osborne’s appointment as editor of the London Evening Standard.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Lord Bew said: “We have not ruled out MPs having second jobs, quite deliberately, up until now, but we now have to look again at our rules.
“We are going to discuss whether our rules on second jobs need to be changed in light of this. We had something that up to a degree worked. It now seems to be getting into rockier waters.”
Lord Bew told the paper the editor role did not fit the current policy on second jobs, but stressed that the issue was “not personal” to Mr Osborne. However, he said his case raised the “issue of how much time MPs have to devote to their parliamentary work”.
George Osborne need not despair however, he has the backing of Tony Blair!!
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home