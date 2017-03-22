Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Kamikaze ministers prepared to sacrifice the UK's best interests
At the end of the second world war, aware that they were losing, the Japanese drew on a long standing tradition and sent out pilots on kamikaze missions to deliberately crash into US warships in the hope of sinking them.
It feels a bit like that now as we head into negotiations on the UK's exit from the European Union, with Ministers coming out with more and more bizarre and dangerous positions in an attempt to look tough for the negotiations ahead.
According to the Guardian,Brexiters in the cabinet and other Conservative frontbenchers have privately told colleagues they are relaxed about the prospect of Britain crashing out of the EU on to World Trade Organisation rules:
Senior figures within the party have been persuaded by the argument that members of the WTO are less likely to try to punish the UK, while the European Union is looking to exact a political price for Brexit.
They now want to convince others that they should embrace the idea. “People are being told that WTO rules would be the end of the world. We need to explain to them why it isn’t,” said a senior government source. The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has also suggested the outcome would be “perfectly OK”.
But with opponents within the Conservative party who previously supported remaining in the EU branding the stance as “ideological baloney”, and even cabinet ministers expressing concerns, the issue looks set to be one of the most divisive facing Theresa May during the EU negotiations.
To leave the EU without an agreement and rely on WTO rules would be disastrous for the UK economy. As former Minister, Anna Soubry says: “There is nothing to be blase or relaxed about choosing for Britain to trade with our biggest economic partner under WTO rules. Every credible assessment done says this would be the worst trading arrangement possible for jobs, investment and growth.”
The Guardian says that in the run-up to the referendum, Treasury research suggested reverting to WTO rules would knock between 5.4% and 9.5% off GDP after 15 years, and blow a £45bn hole in the public finances — though the basis of those forecasts was fiercely contested.
“Relying solely on the WTO rules would result in a significant reduction in the openness of the UK economy to the outside world,” it said. “It would be the alternative with the most negative long-term impact.”
Yet more evidence that having won the referendum the Brexiteers do not have a clue how to now proceed.
It feels a bit like that now as we head into negotiations on the UK's exit from the European Union, with Ministers coming out with more and more bizarre and dangerous positions in an attempt to look tough for the negotiations ahead.
According to the Guardian,Brexiters in the cabinet and other Conservative frontbenchers have privately told colleagues they are relaxed about the prospect of Britain crashing out of the EU on to World Trade Organisation rules:
Senior figures within the party have been persuaded by the argument that members of the WTO are less likely to try to punish the UK, while the European Union is looking to exact a political price for Brexit.
They now want to convince others that they should embrace the idea. “People are being told that WTO rules would be the end of the world. We need to explain to them why it isn’t,” said a senior government source. The foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, has also suggested the outcome would be “perfectly OK”.
But with opponents within the Conservative party who previously supported remaining in the EU branding the stance as “ideological baloney”, and even cabinet ministers expressing concerns, the issue looks set to be one of the most divisive facing Theresa May during the EU negotiations.
To leave the EU without an agreement and rely on WTO rules would be disastrous for the UK economy. As former Minister, Anna Soubry says: “There is nothing to be blase or relaxed about choosing for Britain to trade with our biggest economic partner under WTO rules. Every credible assessment done says this would be the worst trading arrangement possible for jobs, investment and growth.”
The Guardian says that in the run-up to the referendum, Treasury research suggested reverting to WTO rules would knock between 5.4% and 9.5% off GDP after 15 years, and blow a £45bn hole in the public finances — though the basis of those forecasts was fiercely contested.
“Relying solely on the WTO rules would result in a significant reduction in the openness of the UK economy to the outside world,” it said. “It would be the alternative with the most negative long-term impact.”
Yet more evidence that having won the referendum the Brexiteers do not have a clue how to now proceed.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home