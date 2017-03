Over on Twitter, former Assembly Minister, Leighton Andrews poses an interesting question. He suggests that chapter four of the Brexit Great Repeal White Paper could involve the unravelling of all the devolution settlements.A reading of the relevant chapter shows that he has a point. In particular the white paper says:So the last Wales Bill was not the final word on the powers available to the Welsh Assembly after all. This goes beyond European issues, it gives Carte blanche to UK Ministers to re-open the whole devolution debate and review the whole range of powers and responsibilities available to Welsh Ministers, including those agreed through referendum.Welsh Ministers will need to be on their guard.