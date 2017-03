As the investigation continues into allegations by Channel Four that the Tories breached their expense limits in certain seats at the last General Election, the Independent quotes two 'whistleblowers' whose testimony could have a significant impact on the outcome of this investigation.The paper says that two Conservative activists have accused the party of “telling lies” over these allegations. They say that Gregg and Louise Kinsell, who campaigned for the party in several marginal constituencies, said Tory officials’ claims they had not acted illegally were untrue:We need to wait to see the outcome of the investigation of course but these latest allegations do not help the Torie' case.