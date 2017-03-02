Thursday, March 02, 2017

Bridgend Ford is telling signs of what Brexit will mean for Wales

The suggestion by Trade Unions that 1,160 jobs could be lost at the Bridgend Ford plant because of Brexit will be devastating and deeply concerning news for plant workers, their families and the communities they live in.



The First Minister, who is currently in the USA, must of course, immediately seek assurances from Ford Executives on the future of the plant at Bridgend. The future of the Welsh and the local economy depends on it.



First it was the steel workers at Port Talbot who were designated ‘low priority’ by the Conservatives, and now plant workers at Bridgend Ford face an uncertain future, which has been compounded by Theresa May’s chaotic mismanagement of Brexit.



Brexit will mean real pain for ordinary working people across Wales, and the reality is starting to bite. That is why the Liberal Democrats remain committed to Wales’ membership of the Single Market.

