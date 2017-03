Those moderate Labour politicians who have decided that if they sit it out long enough then Jeremy Corbyn will self-destruct, enabling them to take back control of their party, may be quite alarmed at this article in today's Observer The paper says that plans are afoot for Len McCluskey, once he secures re-election as general secretary of Unite in an internal election next month, to link his super-union directly to Momentum by formally affiliating to it. This would amount to a massive shift of power and financial resources to the pro-Corbyn left.The plans have been described by Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson as “entryism” and a covert attempt by a leftwing faction to take over the party but that does not appear to have deterred Jon Lansman, the founder of the grassroots organisation Momentum, who was secretly recorded addressing supporters at a meeting of a new branch of the organisation in Richmond, south London, on 1 March.:Tom Watson harks back to the 1980s and the ascent of Militant Tendency in his remarks:Unlike the 1980s and 1990s though there is no Labour leader prepared to put his reputation on the line to stand up to the entryists.