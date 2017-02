The most long-lasting legacy of the Trump Administration will be the make-up of the US Supreme Court, which is likely to influence social policy in the United States for decades to come. Already, one nominee has been sent to the Senate for confirmation and there is talk of at least two more vacancies opening up in future years.At stake is the ground-breaking 1973 judgement on abortion, Roe vs Wade as well as a host of other legal decisions and the first test for the new regime may not be long in coming if this article in the Independent is any guide.The paper reports that a new law in the US State of Arkansas gives a pregnant woman's husband the power to stop her from having an abortion, even in cases of spousal rape:This barbaric law has already been passed in onec form or another in six other states, and in all four states where the law was challenged ― Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and West Virginia ― it was struck down by the courts.Holly Dickson, the legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, believes that this latest bill might not be constitutional and intends to challenge it in the courts before it comes into effect. That challenge may go all the way to the United States Supreme Court, at which point we will see the impact of Trump's nominee. Could this be the death knell for Roe vs Wade?