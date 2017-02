Until now the only thing really interesting about the UKIP group of AMs in the Welsh Assembly was the fact that they fight amongst themselves like ferrets in a sack.A number of them are former Tories, one got into trouble for suggesting that the litter problem in Cardiff is caused by Eastern European immigrants and then was made a member of the committee which promotes equal opportunities, whilst another was put in charge of the Climate Change Committee even though his party does not apparently believe in it.The remainder of the group have been a bit of a mystery except for this rather interesting story on the BBC . They say that the UKIP Assembly Member, Michelle Brown has denied an accusation by a Cardiff Bay hotel that she smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom there.They say that Future Inns issued Michelle Brown a £250 charge, accusing her of causing a "strong smell" in her room that meant it could not be used for 24 hours:We may never know what the strong tobacco product was.