Thursday, February 02, 2017
Why Welsh UKIP AMs have just got interesting
Until now the only thing really interesting about the UKIP group of AMs in the Welsh Assembly was the fact that they fight amongst themselves like ferrets in a sack.
A number of them are former Tories, one got into trouble for suggesting that the litter problem in Cardiff is caused by Eastern European immigrants and then was made a member of the committee which promotes equal opportunities, whilst another was put in charge of the Climate Change Committee even though his party does not apparently believe in it.
The remainder of the group have been a bit of a mystery except for this rather interesting story on the BBC. They say that the UKIP Assembly Member, Michelle Brown has denied an accusation by a Cardiff Bay hotel that she smoked "recreational drugs" in her bedroom there.
They say that Future Inns issued Michelle Brown a £250 charge, accusing her of causing a "strong smell" in her room that meant it could not be used for 24 hours:
A spokesman for Ms Brown denied the allegation of drug use.
He said the smell was caused by the AM smoking a strong tobacco product in the non-smoking room.
"It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee," the spokesman said.
The incident took place in May 2016 in the week following the North Wales AM's election to the Senedd for the very first time.
Ms Brown, who lives in Mostyn, Flintshire, stayed at the Future Inn hotel in Cardiff Bay from 9 to 11 May.
The complaint was made by the hotel following her departure on the Wednesday.
BBC Wales understands that the hotel accused the guest of smoking "recreational drugs" in her bedroom and said that "due to the strong smell in the room it cannot be used for 24 hours".
A spokesman for the AM said: "Michelle had recently spent a couple of nights at a hotel with smoking rooms, of which there are many across the UK, and regrettably forgot she was staying in a hotel without such rooms.
"It was an absent-minded mistake, and Michelle paid the resulting cleaning fee".
We may never know what the strong tobacco product was.
