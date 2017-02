I think it is safe to say that Jeremy Corbyn is not having a good week. Having successfully split the Labour Party and lost thousands of members over his uncompromising stance on Brexit, the leader of Her Majesty's opposition has now put his foot in it at the start of LGBT History Month. The Metro say that Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised after he said people ‘choose’ to be gay and lesbian as part of a speech in solidarity with people, whatever their sexuality:The paper says that video of the speech on Twitter caused an immediate stir, with Conservative councillor Paul Church describing the comments as ‘retrogressive and offensive’, saying: ‘LGBT+ people do not ‘choose’ who they are.’One commenter responded:One person tweeted:By any standard this is the sort of clumsiness on the part of Corbyn and his staff which was easily avoidable. I suspect he will be delighted when the week is over and he can start afresh on Monday.