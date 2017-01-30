Monday, January 30, 2017
One million people call on Trump's state visit to be cancelled
A petition on the Parliamentary website that calls on the UK Government to prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom has reached one million signatures within a day of it going up and the numbers are growing.
However, as the Independent reports so far the UK Government is not buckling under this pressure. They say that Downing Street has already stressed its position had not changed on the US President’s trip. “An invitation has been extended and accepted,” a Number 10 spokesman added:
The petition cites Trump’s “well documented misogyny and vulgarity”, and calls for him to be allowed into the country, but not invited to meet the Queen.
“Donald Trump should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US Government,” the petition reads, “but he should not be invited to make an official State Visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen.”
It continues: “Donald Trump’s well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit.”
The petition comes in response to global outrage over Mr Trump’s temporary ban on those travelling to the US from a group of predominately Muslim countries – Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
When Trump does land in this country it is guaranteed that there will be protests on a scale never before seen for a US President. It is little wonder that some of his aides are having second thoughts about the visit though I doubt that will stop him.
When Trump does land in this country it is guaranteed that there will be protests on a scale never before seen for a US President. It is little wonder that some of his aides are having second thoughts about the visit though I doubt that will stop him.
As I see it he thinks he is the all conquering hero who can do what he wants cos I am loved and all powerful (Hitler stance 1933?) adored in his own country. He has still to come to terms that not everybody loves him. When he does come over here I hope that the media are allowed to get their teeth into him and not play sycophants. He can play golf somewhere else and leave Balmoral alone.Post a Comment
