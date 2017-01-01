Sunday, January 01, 2017
May tries to be all-things to all-men again
You would think I should take some comfort from the fact that the Prime Minister used her new year message to reassure those who voted for Britain to stay in the European Union that she will fight for their interests “around the negotiating table in Europe this year”.
The Guardian quotes her as saying: “We all want to see a Britain that is stronger than it is today. We all want a country that is fairer so that everyone has the chance to succeed. We all want a nation that is safe and secure for our children and grandchildren. These ambitions unite us, so that we are no longer the 52% who voted leave and the 48% who voted remain, but one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future. So when I sit around the negotiating table in Europe this year, it will be with that in mind – the knowledge that I am there to get the right deal not just for those who voted to leave, but for every single person in this country.”
My problem is that this pledge is just as inane as her previous 'Brexit means Brexit' assertion. It seeks to reconcile two completely contradictory positions without giving away any clue as to her and her government's vision for a post-Brexit UK.
Theresa May got the top job by sitting on the fence, playing both sides off against each other and deliberately avoiding saying anything that would upset either wing of the Tory Party. She is now trying to pull off the same trick as Prime Minister.
She cannot take all of the remain side with her, even with a 'soft-Brexit' that keeps us in the single market, assuming that were really a possible outcome. There is no possible outcome that would unite the whole country and she needs to stop pretending that there is.
Theresa May needs to be seeking a deal that is in the best interests of the country and that can only be achieved by staying in the EU.
