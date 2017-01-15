Sunday, January 15, 2017
Lemming Theresa May to take UK over the cliff edge with her
After months of waiting we might finally get an inkling of Theresa May's negotiating strategy on Tuesday when she makes her first public pronouncement on Brexit.
The Telegraph says that the Prime Minister will gamble by siding with Eurosceptics, signalling she is prepared to take Britain out of the single market and customs union.
They add that the speech risks exposing deep splits in the Tory Party over Europe as she finally details her vision for Britain’s future outside the EU:
In her speech, Mrs May is expected to say that Britain must:
The proposal to opt out of the European Court of Justice would undermine everything that has been put in place since the second world war to establish a common legal framework in Europe based on basic human rights principles and to secure the future of peaceful co-operation between nations.
Theresa May is threatening to take this country over a cliff and in doing so satisfying nobody. If this is the reality of 'Brexit means Brexit' then she can keep it.
The Telegraph says that the Prime Minister will gamble by siding with Eurosceptics, signalling she is prepared to take Britain out of the single market and customs union.
They add that the speech risks exposing deep splits in the Tory Party over Europe as she finally details her vision for Britain’s future outside the EU:
In her speech, Mrs May is expected to say that Britain must:
- Be prepared to leave the customs union to secure free trade deals across the world
- Regain full control of its borders even if that means ending single market membership
- No longer be bound by European Court of Justice rulings after Brexit, despite claims to the contrary
- Unite after the “division” of the referendum by ditching the terms “Leaver” and “Remainer”
The proposal to opt out of the European Court of Justice would undermine everything that has been put in place since the second world war to establish a common legal framework in Europe based on basic human rights principles and to secure the future of peaceful co-operation between nations.
Theresa May is threatening to take this country over a cliff and in doing so satisfying nobody. If this is the reality of 'Brexit means Brexit' then she can keep it.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home