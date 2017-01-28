Saturday, January 28, 2017
Dysfunctional Labour starts to fall apart over Brexit
The Telegraph reports that Jeremy Corbyn is facing fresh chaos after a second senior member of his team quit over his decision that Labour should back Theresa May and trigger Article 50.
They say that Jo Stevens, the shadow Welsh secretary, is the first member of the shadow cabinet to resign as two whips also indicated they would not back the Labour leader. She must have been Corbyn's fourth Welsh Secretary in 16 months. I have really lost count.
Three of the party’s frontbenchers said they will vote against Britain leaving the European Union including Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire, both whips responsible for party discipline. Tulip Sadiq has already quit the frontbench over Corbyn's decision to impose a three line whip on the issue. Other Labour MPs such as Thangam Debbonaire are said to be considering their positions:
The rebels have challenged Jeremy Corbyn to sack them because of their opposition to Brexit as the party hinted it could reverse its support for Article 50.
Rupa Huq, the shadow home office minister, said the consequences of her decision are "yet to come".
While shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner laid down a challenge to the leadership last night as he told his local paper: "They know my position and they understand exactly why I'm doing what I'm doing and it's for them to decide what to do next."
Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats, the only UK wide party with a clear view opposing Brexit, continue to pick up members from the Labour Party.
They say that Jo Stevens, the shadow Welsh secretary, is the first member of the shadow cabinet to resign as two whips also indicated they would not back the Labour leader. She must have been Corbyn's fourth Welsh Secretary in 16 months. I have really lost count.
Three of the party’s frontbenchers said they will vote against Britain leaving the European Union including Jeff Smith and Thangam Debbonaire, both whips responsible for party discipline. Tulip Sadiq has already quit the frontbench over Corbyn's decision to impose a three line whip on the issue. Other Labour MPs such as Thangam Debbonaire are said to be considering their positions:
The rebels have challenged Jeremy Corbyn to sack them because of their opposition to Brexit as the party hinted it could reverse its support for Article 50.
Rupa Huq, the shadow home office minister, said the consequences of her decision are "yet to come".
While shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner laid down a challenge to the leadership last night as he told his local paper: "They know my position and they understand exactly why I'm doing what I'm doing and it's for them to decide what to do next."
Meanwhile the Liberal Democrats, the only UK wide party with a clear view opposing Brexit, continue to pick up members from the Labour Party.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home