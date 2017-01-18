Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Donald Trump's first broken promise
He is only due to be inaugurated on Friday but already Donald Trump looks set to ditch his main campaign pitch, the many things he promised to do on day one.
As the Independent says, Trump made many promises for his first day in office, from saying he would deport two million undocumented migrants in his “first hour” to claiming he would start building a wall along the border between Mexico and the US immediately, his first day was set to be action-packed.
However, now the President-elect has announced that he will not start attending to presidential duties until two days after his inauguration:
The billionaire property magnate explained that he would take the weekend off and instead consider Monday as the first day of his administration.
Mr Trump said he did not want administration duties to get “mixed up” with the celebration of his inauguration, which is on 20 January.
“Day one - which I will consider to be Monday as opposed to Friday or Saturday. Right?” Mr Trump told Michael Gove in his interview with The Times. The billionaire property magnate explained that he would take the weekend off and instead consider Monday as the first day of his administration.
Mr Trump said he did not want administration duties to get “mixed up” with the celebration of his inauguration, which is on 20 January.
“I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I don’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration.”
It is little wonder that people are saying that someone needs to explain to him that its not that type of gig.
