He is only due to be inaugurated on Friday but already Donald Trump looks set to ditch his main campaign pitch, the many things he promised to do on day one.As the Independent say s, Trump made many promises for his first day in office, from saying he would deport two million undocumented migrants in his “first hour” to claiming he would start building a wall along the border between Mexico and the US immediately, his first day was set to be action-packed.However, now the President-elect has announced that he will not start attending to presidential duties until two days after his inauguration:It is little wonder that people are saying that someone needs to explain to him that its not that type of gig.