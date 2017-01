While the vast majority of us are struggling to make ends meet the Commons Public Accounts Committee alleges that Britain’s wealthiest people appear to be getting preferential treatment from HM Revenue & Customs and are not being properly pursued for outstanding tax bills. The Guardian say that the spending watchdog has concluded that HMRC’s failure to clamp down on rich tax dodgers is undermining confidence in the whole system:Tax officials have calculated that there were about 6,500 high net-worth people in 2015-16, about one in every 5,000 taxpayers. The report found HMRC had a “dismal record” when it came to prosecuting the very wealthy for tax fraud in the criminal courts.The report says that in the five years to 31 March 2016, it completed just 72 fraud investigations into high net-worth individuals, with all but two having been dealt with using its civil powers. Only one case resulted in a successful criminal prosecution.Of the 850 penalties issued to the very wealthy since 2012, the average charge was £10,500 – a figure the committee said was likely to be too small to act as a deterrent.Surely it is time to redress the balance and make sure that people pay what is due.