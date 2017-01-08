Sunday, January 08, 2017
Complaining about the food at Westminster
The Sunday Mirror reports that MPs and their staff have been complaining about the quality of their highly subsidised food in Parliament.
Complaints revealed by a freedom of information request include “icy” hash browns, over-cooked eggs, soggy fish, too many curries and porridge with lumps “the size of ping-pong balls”.
There have also been moans and grumbles about waiting times, hot serving spoons, small portions and noisy washing-up at commons restaurants.
Taxpayers spent £3.7million subsidising catering in Parliament in 2015-16, that is about 10 or 11 times more than the subsidy for catering in the Welsh Assembly, where the food is of a very high quality.
One would think that they should be more grateful.
