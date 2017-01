Those Leave campaigners who argue that we have got off scot-free from the referendum result need to go shopping a bit more often.The impact of that vote on the pound has already led to an increase in imported goods and this is starting to filter through to supermarket shelves. And that is before we have even left, if indeed we do. The Independent reports that the maker of Mr Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy is in talks with some of its biggest retail customers about cranking up prices as a result of the twin pressures of the tumbling pound and rising commodity prices:It seems that Brexit is going to hit us in the pocket earlier than the Brexiteers told us. Quel surprise!