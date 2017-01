Yesterdays' Supreme Court judgement confirmed what every right-thinking person had known for some time, the referendum was advisory and it is up to Parliament, not Ministers to decide how best to interpret it.As a result we are now expecting a White Paper and a Bill to be presented to MPs, followed by a proper scrutiny process and votes on amendments. But how will the main UK parties approach that task?Tim Farron and the Liberal Democrats are very clear. As the Guardian reports he will seek to move amendments that force a referendum on the final terms of any deal and will use his party's relative strength in the Lords to try to achieve this. The Liberal Democrats will vote against any bill that does not contain this provision:He continued:By way of contrast, Labour continue to run around like headless chickens. It appears that they will allow the Bill to pass unamended if attempts to change it fail. But a significant number of their MPs are opposed to this position. The Guardian says that about 60 Labour MPs are preparing to defy any party order to vote in favour of triggering article 50, with frontbenchers expected to resign if a three-line whip is enforced.It is becoming much clearer as to who the real opposition is on this issue.