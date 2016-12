The USA has enough nuclear warheads to destroy the world several times over and yet the President-elect, Donald Trump wants to reverse decades of disarmament and add to that arsenal.As the Independent reports , in a single comment on Twitter, that will raise more questions about both his temperament and foreign policy experience, the Donald Trump said the US must "greatly strengthen and expand" its nuclear arsenal until "the world comes to its senses regarding nukes". Shades of Dr. Strangelove already!The paper usefully reports on the current state of nuclear armaments across the World:The question is why would we need anymore. More importantly, what sane person would want to expand the number of countries who have nuclear weapons or think that the USA and Russian might combine to use nuclear weapons against a third party?That appears to be where Trump is going. If 2016 has proved to be a dreadful car-crash of a year then 2017 is beginning to look like a potential disaster for world peace.