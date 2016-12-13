Tuesday, December 13, 2016
Welsh Government take their eye off the ball on homelessness
The BBC report on the shocking news that homeless children with the most complex problems are having to stay in bed and breakfasts due to a lack of suitable accommodation in Wales.
They quote Solas Cymru, who are a charity who run a special homeless accommodation in Newport housing eight children all of whom have complex needs such as mental health issues or a drug dependency:
Official figures show there are 5,660 looked-after children in Wales and Solas believes about 5% - some 280 children - will have complex needs.
The eight beds at the centre serve seven councils, but the charity said it has to turn away about 90% of young people referred to them, meaning some of those children will then be housed in inappropriate accommodation, including bed and breakfasts, even though they could exhibit "risky or dangerous behaviour".
The most recent official figures - based on data from only six of the 22 Welsh councils - also show there are 45 young people aged 16-17 and 66 care leavers aged 18-21 living in bed and breakfast..
The Welsh Government declared that it was seeking to end the use of bed and breakfast accomodation some time ago, but have failed to put in place alternatives.
It is all very well saying that it is working towards that objective but that does not help the vulnerable children who are being housed in unsuitable accommodation. It is time for action, not words.
