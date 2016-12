Nigel Farage may no longer be leader of UKIP but that has not stopped him from carrying on his own personal vendettas within it.The fact is that if Farage there decided to up sticks to go and work for Trump, the oddballs. racists and reactionaries who make up a significant proportion of UKIP's membership would be without a party.So the fact that Farage is still trying to drum UKIP's only MP out of his gang is significant. As the Guardian says , Trump's new best friend thinks that Douglas Carswell should not be in his party:Whilst Farage and Carswell argue amongst themselves, the Liberal Democrats are leading the fight against a hard Brexit and for the right to have a vote on the final deal between the UK Government and the EU.