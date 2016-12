The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act has always been a controversial measure giving local councils powers to snoop on their citizens to enforce various measures, out of all proportion to the nature of the offence. An article in Guardian reveals the extent to which these powers have been used.The paper says that Councils were given permission to carry out more than 55,000 days of covert surveillance over five years, including spying on people walking dogs, feeding pigeons and fly-tipping:That change in the law is very welcome but as Brian Paddick says, it is absurd that measures primarily intended for combating terrorism are being used to combat issues as trivial as a dog barking or the sale of theatre tickets. Spying on the public should be a last resort not an everyday tool.