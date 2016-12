As we leave behind what can only be described as a pretty dreadful 2016, the bad news is that 2017 may not be much better. That is because the decisions that were made this year are going to come back to haunt us over the next 12 months.In particular, the election of Donald Trump and the rather concerning axis he is forming with Vladamir Putin against China, but also the disastrous vote to leave the EU that threatens to plunge this country into recession, put up the cost of living for millions of people and will see thousands of jobs migrate to the continent.The fallout from Brexit in particular is already starting to change the nature of British politics. In my view the real divide in the UK has not been between left and right for some time, but between libertarianism and authoritarianism. June's referendum result may have shifted things yet further.As Andrew Grice writes in the Independent , three recent parliamentary by-elections in Witney, Richmond Park and Sleaford and North Hykeham have shown that Brexit is the new dividing line:Labour's failure to understand these changes and adjust to them, their determination to have their cake and eat it on the biggest issue to face the UK in decades and their own divisions on Europe could mean that they are the biggest losers from Brexit.