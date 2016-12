The ruling by the European Court of Justice yesterday, that “General and indiscriminate retention” of emails and electronic communications by governments is illegal, has thrown the future of the UK Government's 'Snoopers Charter' into serious doubt.As the Guardian reports , the ECJ determined that only targeted interception of traffic and location data in order to combat serious crime, including terrorism, is justified. It means that the UK’s new Investigatory Powers Act may have to be revisited:What is intriguing about this case is that it was brought by Labour's Deputy Leader, despite his party voting for the Snooper's Charter, and it was taken to a European Court by the current Minister for Brexit, albeit before he entered the government. Irony truly is dead.The Liberal Democrats have consistently opposed this legislation precisely for the reasons set out by the ECJ, because the British government is treating the entire nation as suspects by ignoring safeguards on retaining and accessing personal communications data. Not only is the legislation illiberal but it is not even the most effective way to use data interception to tackle terrorism.We can only hope that the Court of Appeal now upholds the ruling and forces the Government to rethink their approach.