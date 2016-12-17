Saturday, December 17, 2016
Shocking UK Government cull misguided and ineffective
The Independent reports on the shocking news that the UK Tory Government have killed over 10,000 badgers in the last three months in a dramatic expansion of the their misguided and unnecessary badger cull.
They say that Defra figures show 10,886 badgers were put down in 10 zones across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Somerset, in the three months from September 2016. This is a significant expansion of previous culls, bringing the total death toll since the operation started in 2013 to 14,829.
The latest round of killing took place between 29 August and 18 October and killed animals by a combination of shooting and so-called “cage traps”.
However, as Claire Bass, the Director for Humane Society International/UK says, this cull is entirely unnnecessary:
“There is no evidence that shooting badgers reduces TB in cattle, in fact the vast majority of scientists agree that this approach actually increases the risk of spreading the disease,” she said.
“Shooting thousands of badgers, the majority of whom will not even have TB, is a costly distraction from the real solution to TB in cattle. The truth is, they could wipe out every badger in England, and farmers would still be dealing with TB in cattle: it’s a disease of cattle, primarily spread by cattle, and it’s cattle-focussed control measures that will stop it.
“This enormous cull is completely at odds with public attitudes; across the country as people smile at a Christmas TV commercial with beloved badgers bouncing happily on a trampoline, in reality the government has sanctioned large-scale ‘badgercide’.
“Since dismissing its own independent assessment panel, the government has avoided formal scrutiny and transparency, which is wholly inappropriate for venture costing millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money.
“If we’re truly a ‘nation of animal lovers’, and if we want to lay claim to a role as world leaders in animal welfare, this cruel and pointless cull must stop.”
At least in Wales, a more balanced approach is being taken to tackle bovine TB, including vaccination and cattle control measures. Surely the UK Government should learn from our example instead of opting for a quick fix that will make matters worse.
Comments:
I agree completely with the vaccination road for the whole of the UK. I always get the thought that 'How do the farmers clean out their 'cow sheds' ie spray the efluent away with water leaving cold damp environments Cold and damp is known to spread TB so is it not the environment that can pass the disease? In which case it will NEVER be eradicated. Is it the usual? blame it on others (badgers) rather than invest in preventing it at source.
On other subject UKIP The party should enter poorer ares of estates where many are disillutioned by all politics to give them hope. Surely this is where Liberalism, developing there communities could enhance there lives. If ukip get a hold I believe 'post truths'will be the order of the day to continue division in the country.
