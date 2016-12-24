Saturday, December 24, 2016
Politicians that make a difference
Having been a full-time Parliamentarian for seventeen years I know that the job is not an easy one. It involves long hours, hard work and lots of energy-sapping events. Until I ceased to do the job in May, I had not realised how tired I was all the time.
No one day is the same but the real satisfaction comes from the behind-the-scenes work that they get no recognition for, whether it is lobbying, or carrying out casework on behalf of constituents.
Politicians have a terrible reputation. most of it is undeserved. When you question people about those who they have had direct contact with, they are often much kinder in their opinions.
That is why I was pleased to read this piece in the Guardian on the unsung MPs, quietly making Britain better.
The paper highlights the work of the SNP's Alison Thewliss on behalf of rape victims, the Conservative's Alan Mak for Magic Breakfast, a charity that supplies healthy meals to more than 30,000 children a day, the Liberal Democrats' Norman Lamb on mental health, Labour's Siobhain McDonagh, on behalf of shop workers and the Conservative's Claire Perry campaigning for justice for the families of people killed in road traffic accidents.
These MPs are not exceptions, they are typical of the vast majority of politicians, who have got into politics to make a difference to people's lives and get on with the job quietly and often without the credit they deserve.
