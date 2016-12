The suggestion from Communities Secretary, Sajid Javid that civil servants and other holders of public office should swear an oath to British values is the sort of proposal one would expect to hear from a foaming-at-the-mouth, Tory back bencher, not a mainstream cabinet minister.What makes the idea even more sinister is that Javid wants it to apply to elected politicians as well as civil servants. Given that it is those politicians who would be expected to influence and frame 'British values' through policies that they have put to the electorate and for which they have a mandate, the proposal suddenly starts to resemble an attempt to interfere with the democratic process, to rule out people with particular views from seeking elected office.Have we really slipped into a world where such autocratic views have become so acceptable that they can be advocated by a senior mainstream politician, who apparently has no understanding of the democratic process which put him where he is and which he has served for so long?The irony is, of course that these so-called 'values' include democracy, equality and freedom of speech, when the very concept undermines and destroys all three.And it is not just the application of such an oath to elected officials that is abhorrent. It is an insult to everybody who might be required to take it. The BBC says that the oath will have to be taken by every new recruit in the public sector, including councillors, school governors and civil servants and that it may have to be read out loud before starting the role. This could extend to those working in the NHS and the BBC.This is a crude attempt to silence criticism of the government, to restrict basic rights such as the right to strike, to suppress trade unionism, to enable the state to override the neutrality of the BBC by better controlling its own news coverage, and to prevent 'unpatriotic' whistleblowing by public sector employees on government failures.All of these activities could be deemed to be contrary to 'British values' if a government deemed them to be so, and could lead to dismissal or worse.The real sting though is what this proposal says about the Tory party's view of public servants. Without fail these people are dedicated, skilled workers, committed to delivering high quality services to the public.This is no longer enough for the Tory Government. They would rather put 'British values' ahead of those qualities. In doing so they insult every one of those people, who work long hours for inadequate pay because of their dedication to public service.