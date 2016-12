T

The Telegraph reports that the number of cats residing in Downing Street has now risen to five with the addition of a black-and-white cat called Evie and another called Ossie to deal with the mouse problem in the Government offices.hey join Gladstone, the Treasury's cat, Palmerston the Foreign Office mouser and Larry the Number 10 cat on the street.The cats are not having it their own way of course as the Chancellor, Philip Hammond has moved his dogs into Number 10, where he lives with his wife. However, he has had to lock the dogs away to protect them from ferocious Larry:At this rate we will soon have enough cats at the heart of government to form a cabinet. Perhaps they could advise the clueless UK Government on their Brexit strategy.It is possible that the collective wisdom of all five cats might make a better fist of it than Boris, Liam Fox and David Davis.And if they fight, as they are inclined to do, then it will feel just like any other cabinet meeting.