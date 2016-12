As the Investigatory Powers Bill passes into law, internet providers will be required to keep a full record of every site that each of its customers have visited and that means that a number of government agencies will have the right to inspect our full browsing history.The snoopers charter forces internet providers to keep a full list of internet connection records for a year and to make them available to the Government if asked. Those records will serve as a full list of every website that people have visited, rather than collecting which specific pages are visited or what's done on them.They will be made available to a wide range of government bodies. Those include expected law enforcement organisations such as the police, the military and the secret service, but also includes bodies such as the Food Standards Agency, the Gambling Commission, councils and the Welsh Ambulance Services National Health Service Trust. The Independent provides a full list of agencies that can now ask for UK citizens’ browsing history set out below:Metropolitan Police ServiceCity of London PolicePolice forces maintained under section 2 of the Police Act 1996Police Service of ScotlandPolice Service of Northern IrelandBritish Transport PoliceMinistry of Defence PoliceRoyal Navy PoliceRoyal Military PoliceRoyal Air Force PoliceSecurity ServiceSecret Intelligence ServiceGCHQMinistry of DefenceDepartment of HealthHome OfficeMinistry of JusticeNational Crime AgencyHM Revenue and CustomsDepartment for TransportDepartment for Work and PensionsNHS trusts and foundation trusts in England that provide ambulance servicesCommon Services Agency for the Scottish Health ServiceCompetition and Markets AuthorityCriminal Cases Review CommissionDepartment for Communities in Northern IrelandDepartment for the Economy in Northern IrelandDepartment of Justice in Northern IrelandFinancial Conduct AuthorityFire and rescue authorities under the Fire and Rescue Services Act 2004Food Standards AgencyFood Standards ScotlandGambling CommissionGangmasters and Labour Abuse AuthorityHealth and Safety ExecutiveIndependent Police Complaints CommissionerInformation CommissionerNHS Business Services AuthorityNorthern Ireland Ambulance Service Health and Social Care TrustNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service BoardNorthern Ireland Health and Social Care Regional Business Services OrganisationOffice of CommunicationsOffice of the Police Ombudsman for Northern IrelandPolice Investigations and Review CommissionerScottish Ambulance Service BoardScottish Criminal Cases Review CommissionSerious Fraud OfficeWelsh Ambulance Services National Health Service TrustI am at a loss why some of those agencies would need this power at all.