Those who recall Margaret Thatcher's triumph return to the Tory Party Conference, when she announced that 'The Mummy has returned" in direct reference to a poster advertising an American action adventure fantasy film , may feel a twinge of Déjà vu at this weekend's news that Tony Blair is to re-enter politics. The Independent says that the controversial former Prime Minister is engineering a comeback because he feels he can fill a political vacuum caused by Theresa May being a “light weight” and Jeremy Corbyn being a “nutter”. They add that Blair is sourcing premises near Westminster in order to relocate 130 staff to the UK’s political hub:They add that a source allegedly told the Sunday Times:None of this is confirmed of course nor is their any indication as to what role Blair will seek to take up if the speculation proves to be true.The account in the Independent as to Blair's views on Brexit is interesting:In calling for a referendum on the terms of exit, Blair is much more in line with Liberal Democrats' thinking than that of Labour. Nevertheless, I cannot see Tim Farron picking up the phone and ringing him anytime soon.