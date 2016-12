One of the biggest threats posed to the country and our economy by Brexit is the failure of the official opposition to adopt a clear position and to properly scrutinise the way the UK Government are dealing with this issue.There are honourable exceptions of course such as Kier Starmer but, as reported here before , he is being constantly undermined by other Shadow Cabinet members. The Independent reports that this lack of clarity is frustrating many within the Labour Party as well as without, with senior Labour MPs accusing their party leadership of paving the way for a hard Brexit while aping the populist language of Nigel Farage.They say that Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell isSome MPs are prepared to give quotes to the paper but not do so on the record:Only the Liberal Democrats are outlining a clear and united position on the way forward and we are the only party advocating a referendum so people can decide to accept or reject the final deal.