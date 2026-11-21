Nowadays, it is a pub situated on Cwmbwrla roundabout on the A483 Carmarthen Road, but the name Three Sisters is linked to the tall chimneys of the former nearby Cwmfelin Steel and Press Works, which stood out across the local skyline.The steelworks themselves have long been demolished and replaced by a housing estate, but the heaquarter offices, an imposing red brick building, survives and is now occupied by the charity, Friends of the Young Disabled.The Cwmfelin Steel and Tinplate Works operated in Cwmbwrla, Swansea, from 1885 until 1980, defining the local skyline with three prominent chimney stacks that gave the nearby Three Sisters pub its name.According to industrial records on Grace's Guide and Archives Hub, the plant went through several major eras of ownership and nationalisation:• 1885–1896: Founded in 1885 and operated initially by the Cwmfelin Tin Plate Company.• 1896–1905: Taken over by the Swansea Tin Plate Company.• 1905–1917: Operated by the newly registered Cwmfelin Steel and Tin Plate Company Limited.• 1917–1951: Acquired by Richard Thomas and Company Limited in 1917, which merged in 1945 to form Richard Thomas and Baldwins Limited.• 1951–1980: Came under state control via the Iron and Steel Corporation of Great Britain in 1951 and later the British Steel Corporation in 1967. Former workers note on Swansea Remembered on Facebook that the works closed in 1980 and was demolished later that decade.There are still people around who remember working in the steelworks at Cwmfelin. Unfortunately, like much of Swansea's heritage, it has disappeared into the annals of time and memory.

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