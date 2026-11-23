Monday, November 23, 2026
Rejoin campaign is launched
Independent reports that a campaign to take Britain back into the EU is set to launch as the debate around the UK’s future relationship with Europe reignites.
The paper says that they have learnt about plans for the formation of the umbrella group, which is expected to front a rejoin campaign if a referendum is called on whether to reverse Brexit:
The group has been named “Get In!”, inspired by shouts from the football terraces. A number of pro-EU organisations have signed up to campaign under the banner, which already has suggested a logo, website, social media and slogan.
While currently a directory of groups rather than a formal coalition, the grouping is the start of the official campaign to rejoin.
Among the ideas is a suggestion to ape the infamous Vote Leave red bus slogan of “£350 million a week for the NHS”, with their own “£520 million a week to spend on public services” – a figure the group says would be generated for the UK through economic growth and additional tax receipts should it rejoin the EU.
The campaign has been brought together rapidly over recent weeks to ensure a push to rejoin, which currently has majority support in polls of UK voters.
A source said: “Partners have been talking about this for weeks. It has been deliberately under the radar, but it is about getting the structure and tone right to make sure it is about collaboration, grassroots, openness and representation.”
It comes after Andy Burnham’s historic deal in Brussels on Friday, which secured the removal of food and drink trade barriers, agreed a youth mobility scheme for 100,000 under-31s from both the UK and the EU, brought in an emissions-sharing scheme for energy, and finalised a data-sharing scheme to tackle human traffickers.
But the prime minister has already said that he wants the UK to rejoin the EU and is about to launch a national conversation on the future of Brexit a decade after the referendum.
Any pledge to rejoin would have to appear in a future election manifesto, after Sir Keir Starmer won the 2024 general election promising red lines of not joining the EU, Single Market, Customs Union or accepting free movement.
The Get In! directory of pro-EU groups will feature Britain’s two largest anti-Brexit organisations: European Movement UK and Best For Britain.
But others already signed up include Stay European, Save British Farming, the European Movement in Scotland, Black Europeans, Bremain in Spain, Wales for Europe, and the Young European Movement.
More are expected to join up.
This is something that will be worth keeping an eye on.
The paper says that they have learnt about plans for the formation of the umbrella group, which is expected to front a rejoin campaign if a referendum is called on whether to reverse Brexit:
The group has been named “Get In!”, inspired by shouts from the football terraces. A number of pro-EU organisations have signed up to campaign under the banner, which already has suggested a logo, website, social media and slogan.
While currently a directory of groups rather than a formal coalition, the grouping is the start of the official campaign to rejoin.
Among the ideas is a suggestion to ape the infamous Vote Leave red bus slogan of “£350 million a week for the NHS”, with their own “£520 million a week to spend on public services” – a figure the group says would be generated for the UK through economic growth and additional tax receipts should it rejoin the EU.
The campaign has been brought together rapidly over recent weeks to ensure a push to rejoin, which currently has majority support in polls of UK voters.
A source said: “Partners have been talking about this for weeks. It has been deliberately under the radar, but it is about getting the structure and tone right to make sure it is about collaboration, grassroots, openness and representation.”
It comes after Andy Burnham’s historic deal in Brussels on Friday, which secured the removal of food and drink trade barriers, agreed a youth mobility scheme for 100,000 under-31s from both the UK and the EU, brought in an emissions-sharing scheme for energy, and finalised a data-sharing scheme to tackle human traffickers.
But the prime minister has already said that he wants the UK to rejoin the EU and is about to launch a national conversation on the future of Brexit a decade after the referendum.
Any pledge to rejoin would have to appear in a future election manifesto, after Sir Keir Starmer won the 2024 general election promising red lines of not joining the EU, Single Market, Customs Union or accepting free movement.
The Get In! directory of pro-EU groups will feature Britain’s two largest anti-Brexit organisations: European Movement UK and Best For Britain.
But others already signed up include Stay European, Save British Farming, the European Movement in Scotland, Black Europeans, Bremain in Spain, Wales for Europe, and the Young European Movement.
More are expected to join up.
This is something that will be worth keeping an eye on.
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