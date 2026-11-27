Friday, November 27, 2026
Net migration to UK falls to lowest level since 1997
The Guardian reports that the latest figures show the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving UK was 77,000 in the year to June 2026. This is the lowest level since 1997 with the exclusion of the years of the Covid pandemic.
They add that the ONS figures cover the year ending June 2026, down from an estimated 171,000 in 2025 and a peak of 944,000 in 2023. Annual net migration to the UK in 1997 was 48,000:
UK net migration is also for the first time in the “tens of thousands” since that target was set but never fulfilled by David Cameron’s government in 2010. An estimated 738,000 people immigrated to the UK in the year to June while 661,000 emigrated, according to the data published on Thursday.
The 62% fall over the past 12 months – from 204,000 in the year ending June 2025 – results from lower immigration. Net migration has fallen more than 90% since the peak of 944,000 in the year ending March 2023.
Immigration fell by 17% over the year to June 2026, driven by fewer non-EU citizens being granted permission to work, study, bring family members to the UK or apply for asylum.
Keir Starmer’s policies last year made care workers and some mid-skilled jobs ineligible for work visas, suspended family reunion for refugees and toughened restrictions for universities sponsoring international students.
Emigration remained relatively high but fell by 4% (-28,000) compared with the year ending June 2025.
Most people leaving the UK to live in another country were non-citizens who previously migrated for work or study, including those who moved to the UK as part of the “Boriswave” from 2021 onwards when immigration was unusually high.
This will not stop Farage going on about the boats of course, and he still has a ready audience for that sort of provocative rhetoric. However, the drop in net migration is not all good news. The paper quotes Ben Brindle, a senior researcher at the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, who predicts that net migration could drop even further next year, but that may also be a “fiscal cost”:
“Falling net migration is not automatically a problem for the UK economy, especially in the long run. Falling asylum migration is expected to benefit public finances. On the other hand, the number of migrants on skilled work visas has fallen even more over the past year, and that is expected to have a fiscal cost,” he said.
The key it seems is to get the right kind of immigration. As I wrote about in September, in 2024, the Office for Budget Responsibility estimated that for each reduction in net migration of 100,000 people, the government must increase net borrowing by at least £7bn.
This is because migrants cannot access most benefits, pay (high) immigration fees and tend to be young and relatively well-paid, which means they put more into the economy than they take out.
This is not a straightforward issue.
This is not a straightforward issue.
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