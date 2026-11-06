Friday, November 06, 2026
Mixed messages on smart glasses
Guardian reports that the government is considering placing restrictions on smart glasses amid concerns the technology is being used to surreptitiously film women.
The paper says that the safeguarding minister, Satvir Kaur, hinted at a ban on selling the technology “to certain users” in the House of Commons:
Kaur said: “The benefits of smart glasses must be weighed against the harms they can cause. The government is already looking into options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and restricting the sale to certain users.”
The minister said people who used smart glasses for filming already risked breaking the law in certain settings, such as in a court where cameras are prohibited.
Kaur added: “Other settings, such as healthcare and education, have existing safeguarding or professional policies that are relevant to smart glasses and any kind of digital recording. NHS England and the Department for Education are currently looking into wearable technology in certain settings as well.”
Anna Sabine, a Liberal Democrat MP and a culture spokesperson for the party, who held Wednesday’s debate, said: “Women are reporting waking up after nights out to find videos of themselves have gone viral online, filmed without their knowledge or consent by men wearing smart glasses.
“To me, these devices not only have the potential to erode safety and privacy in public spaces, but raise really important questions about consent.”
She said one of the selling points of the glasses in advertisements was that they could be used “to film discreetly”. Sabine said she did not want parliamentarians to “only regulate once it is too late”.
Kaur said smart glasses, which can come with built-in cameras, microphones and displays, could “be hugely beneficial” to some people. “For example, for those that are visually impaired, smart glasses have been a gamechanger, helping them navigate the world around them.”
Meanwhile, Nation Cymru reports that the Welsh Senedd's Presiding Officer has said that smart glasses can be used as teleprompters in the Senedd chamber.
They say that Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies said the devices could assist Members in delivering speeches, provided he received advance notice. Existing restrictions on filming and recording remain in force:
The confirmation follows scrutiny of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell, whose use of glasses displaying a digital script was first reported by Nation.Cymru in early October.
Mr O’Connell says the technology has boosted his confidence “massively” and allows him to address opponents without repeatedly looking down at paper notes.
His use has prompted questions about equal access to technology and concerns about smart glasses capable of recording people without their knowledge. Mr O’Connell has said his glasses do not have a built-in camera.
Guidance circulated to Members ahead of Plenary on October 6 had already permitted their use as teleprompters with advance notice. The Llywydd’s latest letter to committee chairs confirms that position and makes clear that chairs will decide whether to allow the devices in their own hearings.
Mr Irranca-Davies said his ruling “was made on the basis that the glasses are used solely to assist the delivery of speeches”.
“The existing restrictions on filming and recording continue to apply,” he added.
There still appears to be a lack of clarity on where and when these glasses can be used. I'm not sure the Llwydd's decision has added to that.
The paper says that the safeguarding minister, Satvir Kaur, hinted at a ban on selling the technology “to certain users” in the House of Commons:
Kaur said: “The benefits of smart glasses must be weighed against the harms they can cause. The government is already looking into options to restrict smart glasses in certain settings and restricting the sale to certain users.”
The minister said people who used smart glasses for filming already risked breaking the law in certain settings, such as in a court where cameras are prohibited.
Kaur added: “Other settings, such as healthcare and education, have existing safeguarding or professional policies that are relevant to smart glasses and any kind of digital recording. NHS England and the Department for Education are currently looking into wearable technology in certain settings as well.”
Anna Sabine, a Liberal Democrat MP and a culture spokesperson for the party, who held Wednesday’s debate, said: “Women are reporting waking up after nights out to find videos of themselves have gone viral online, filmed without their knowledge or consent by men wearing smart glasses.
“To me, these devices not only have the potential to erode safety and privacy in public spaces, but raise really important questions about consent.”
She said one of the selling points of the glasses in advertisements was that they could be used “to film discreetly”. Sabine said she did not want parliamentarians to “only regulate once it is too late”.
Kaur said smart glasses, which can come with built-in cameras, microphones and displays, could “be hugely beneficial” to some people. “For example, for those that are visually impaired, smart glasses have been a gamechanger, helping them navigate the world around them.”
Meanwhile, Nation Cymru reports that the Welsh Senedd's Presiding Officer has said that smart glasses can be used as teleprompters in the Senedd chamber.
They say that Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies said the devices could assist Members in delivering speeches, provided he received advance notice. Existing restrictions on filming and recording remain in force:
The confirmation follows scrutiny of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr MS Jason O’Connell, whose use of glasses displaying a digital script was first reported by Nation.Cymru in early October.
Mr O’Connell says the technology has boosted his confidence “massively” and allows him to address opponents without repeatedly looking down at paper notes.
His use has prompted questions about equal access to technology and concerns about smart glasses capable of recording people without their knowledge. Mr O’Connell has said his glasses do not have a built-in camera.
Guidance circulated to Members ahead of Plenary on October 6 had already permitted their use as teleprompters with advance notice. The Llywydd’s latest letter to committee chairs confirms that position and makes clear that chairs will decide whether to allow the devices in their own hearings.
Mr Irranca-Davies said his ruling “was made on the basis that the glasses are used solely to assist the delivery of speeches”.
“The existing restrictions on filming and recording continue to apply,” he added.
There still appears to be a lack of clarity on where and when these glasses can be used. I'm not sure the Llwydd's decision has added to that.
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