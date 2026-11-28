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According to the late Sir Clough William Ellis, the celebrated Welsh Architect, there appears to have been a house on this site since 500 AD. It is said that the First Welsh Parliament was also held here.



Subsequently the building became for several centuries an episcopal grange, only to be largely rebuilt in 1632 by Sir Henry Williams in the classic Jacobean Manor House style. Sir Henry's Coat of Arms can still be seen over the south porch. It is known for its decoration in Laura Ashley fabrics and styles, and was owned by Sir Bernard Ashley, the widower of the designer. It is a Grade II* listed building, and its gardens and park are listed at Grade II on the Cadw/ICOMOS Register of Parks and Gardens of Special Historic Interest in Wales.As the Hotel's own website says, it was formerly known as Llangoed Castle:









During regency times, the Williams family lost the property to a John McNamara in a gambling bout. In 1847, it was bought by John Bailey and by 1900 formed part of the great estate of Lord Glanusk. Soon afterwards, it was acquired by Mrs. Archibald Christy, the wife of the prominent London hatter. It was Mrs. Christy who commissioned Clough William Ellis to restore and largely redesign the house. The present building was completed in 1919, although parts of the south facing wing including the panelled library dating from 1632 were incorporated.



Llangoed was Williams-Ellis’s first major commission and preceded Portmeirion, his well-known Italianate village in North Wales, by over a decade.



Like Sir Edwin Lutyens, Ellis was an Edwardian architect who sought to recreate, in the contemporary times, an example of the great country house. At Llangoed, he made daring innovations, but he tried to retain the majestic chimneyed outlines of the Jacobean house he was adapting. With the advent of the First World War, many of there great houses had outlived their general purpose.



By the early 1970's, Llangoed was in danger of demolition saved only because of its historical and architectural importance. In 1987, Sir Bernard Ashley, founder of Elanbach and Laura Ashley, bought the property and restored the hall to its former glory.



In 2012, the Interesting Hotels Group purchased the estate after it had fallen into administration under the Von Esson Group.



It is well worth a visit if you get a chance. I highly recommend a walk around the grounds and a game on the full-size snooker table in the games room. It is well worth a visit if you get a chance. I highly recommend a walk around the grounds and a game on the full-size snooker table in the games room.

As I am at the Hay Winter Festival this weekend (before shooting back to Swansea to see the Swans take on Cardiff), I thought it might be worth writing a bit about Llangoed Hotel, the sister hotel of the Swan in Hay itself.The hotel is situated on the A483 near the village of Llyswen as you head towards Builth Wells and is a magnificent collection of buildings situated in its own grounds below the road and above the River Wye. The hotel maintains an organic kitchen garden, orchard, and duck pond within its 17 acres, keeping free-range hens and ducks that supply the on-site restaurant.

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