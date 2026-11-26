Thursday, November 26, 2026
Labour's devolution blindspot
Guardian carries an interesting editorial on Andy Burnham's response to the Plaid Government's request for more powers.
The paper says that any hope that the Prime Minister’s signature commitment to distributing more power and responsibility out of Westminster, and that his consensual style would augur well for a positive reset in relations, was brutally quashed by an uncharacteristically peremptory letter from Burnham to the Welsh first minister.
In it, the prime minister flatly rejected Welsh calls for the devolving of powers in relation to policing and justice, the crown estate and rail infrastructure. In the case of policing, Mr Burnham is in the curious position of denying to Mr ap Iorwerth the type of power that he enjoyed as the mayor of Greater Manchester:
At the level of political optics, which this prime minister usually handles adeptly, it seems a strangely insensitive and high-handed approach. At last May’s Senedd elections, Welsh Labour suffered a historic political meltdown that saw voters defect in large numbers to the progressive nationalists of Mr ap Iorwerth’s Plaid Cymru. Responding this week to Mr Burnham’s letter, the first minister professed himself “gobsmacked” and said that Wales was not being viewed as “an equal nation” by Downing Street. An apparent refusal to engage at all with Plaid’s devolution agenda – which is also largely backed by Welsh Labour – risks becoming a gift for the nationalist cause.
Substantively, the government’s determination to maintain the status quo means persisting with anomalies that it is hard to justify, and which have fuelled an understandable sense of resentment towards Westminster. The unfairness (and stark inaccuracy) of defining HS2 as an “England and Wales project” rankles still. Scotland and Northern Ireland, where rail services and infrastructure are devolved, benefited from related Barnett formula money amounting to billions of pounds. Wales missed out, and its rail services and infrastructure have been historically underfunded from London.
Commissions such as that led by the former lord chief justice, Lord Thomas, have strongly recommended that justice be devolved in Wales as it is in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The case in favour, based on a recognition that priorities are best determined at close hand rather than remotely, resembles that made many times by Mr Burnham in his own advocacy for place-based politics. And if the crown estate and its revenues can be devolved in Scotland, it is hard to see why the same cannot apply to Wales.
Mr Burnham’s letter points to a potential loss of the benefits of cross-border cooperation in policing, and the intended role of Great British Railways in determining future investment in rail. But for a prime minister who understands how deeply political loyalties are rooted in place and belonging, the reluctance to engage with Wales’s sense of nationhood is striking. It also seems surprisingly shortsighted.
At the very least, a lengthier and more collaborative examination of the issues involved is in order. Mr ap Iorwerth has requested urgent talks with Downing Street. That wish should be swiftly granted, allowing a better, more constructive conversation to begin.
Will Andy Burnham reconsider, or are his hands tied by Welsh MPs who have never embraced devolution and resent the influence and power of the Welsh Government?
The paper says that any hope that the Prime Minister’s signature commitment to distributing more power and responsibility out of Westminster, and that his consensual style would augur well for a positive reset in relations, was brutally quashed by an uncharacteristically peremptory letter from Burnham to the Welsh first minister.
In it, the prime minister flatly rejected Welsh calls for the devolving of powers in relation to policing and justice, the crown estate and rail infrastructure. In the case of policing, Mr Burnham is in the curious position of denying to Mr ap Iorwerth the type of power that he enjoyed as the mayor of Greater Manchester:
At the level of political optics, which this prime minister usually handles adeptly, it seems a strangely insensitive and high-handed approach. At last May’s Senedd elections, Welsh Labour suffered a historic political meltdown that saw voters defect in large numbers to the progressive nationalists of Mr ap Iorwerth’s Plaid Cymru. Responding this week to Mr Burnham’s letter, the first minister professed himself “gobsmacked” and said that Wales was not being viewed as “an equal nation” by Downing Street. An apparent refusal to engage at all with Plaid’s devolution agenda – which is also largely backed by Welsh Labour – risks becoming a gift for the nationalist cause.
Substantively, the government’s determination to maintain the status quo means persisting with anomalies that it is hard to justify, and which have fuelled an understandable sense of resentment towards Westminster. The unfairness (and stark inaccuracy) of defining HS2 as an “England and Wales project” rankles still. Scotland and Northern Ireland, where rail services and infrastructure are devolved, benefited from related Barnett formula money amounting to billions of pounds. Wales missed out, and its rail services and infrastructure have been historically underfunded from London.
Commissions such as that led by the former lord chief justice, Lord Thomas, have strongly recommended that justice be devolved in Wales as it is in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. The case in favour, based on a recognition that priorities are best determined at close hand rather than remotely, resembles that made many times by Mr Burnham in his own advocacy for place-based politics. And if the crown estate and its revenues can be devolved in Scotland, it is hard to see why the same cannot apply to Wales.
Mr Burnham’s letter points to a potential loss of the benefits of cross-border cooperation in policing, and the intended role of Great British Railways in determining future investment in rail. But for a prime minister who understands how deeply political loyalties are rooted in place and belonging, the reluctance to engage with Wales’s sense of nationhood is striking. It also seems surprisingly shortsighted.
At the very least, a lengthier and more collaborative examination of the issues involved is in order. Mr ap Iorwerth has requested urgent talks with Downing Street. That wish should be swiftly granted, allowing a better, more constructive conversation to begin.
Will Andy Burnham reconsider, or are his hands tied by Welsh MPs who have never embraced devolution and resent the influence and power of the Welsh Government?
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