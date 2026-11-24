Tuesday, November 24, 2026
Labour loses its way again on Welsh devolution
The BBC reports that two former Labour first ministers have expressed their disappointment at the decision by the prime minister not to devolve further powers to the Senedd.
They say that Mark Drakeford and Carwyn Jones were responding to the confirmation that control over policing and criminal justice, rail infrastructure and the crown estate would be retained at Westminster rather than passed on to Cardiff:
In a letter to First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth, Andy Burnham said he had not been persuaded by the case for further devolution in those areas.
Drakeford said: "I am disappointed by the letter. The prime minister talks a great deal about devolution and he understands it very well indeed in an English context.
He told Politics Wales: "We are yet to get a proper sense across to him of why these things are so important to us in Wales."
Drakeford, who was Labour first minister from 2018 to 2024, said: "There is more we have to do to get him to focus on the reasons why Wales is different to a mayoralty in England and why the things that are on the list, that are Labour party policy in Wales, are things we are determined to go on pursuing."
Carwyn Jones, who was the Labour first minister from 2009 to 2019, said: "It will come as no surprise to you that I am disappointed.
"I don't know what it is meant to achieve, if I'm honest with you. We lost a bulk of people to Plaid Cymru.
"A lot of our Labour voters, this isn't going to help to get them back. So we need to double down. We need to work with our Westminster colleagues.
"We need to work in Wales on what is the Welsh offer for Welsh Labour, because at the moment we're squeezed between Plaid and Reform.
"Getting your voice heard is going to be difficult. I think we can do it but it's going to take some time."
Burnham's position is at odds with the current Welsh Labour leader Ken Skates, who reiterated his position at a party conference last weekend that policing and the Crown Estate should be devolved.
However, in his letter on Friday, Burnham said he was "not persuaded" by the case.
Burnham tells us that his view on the devolution of power to a local level has been formed while he was Mayor of Greater Manchester. However, this decision suggest that his philosophy is not so much influenced by that experience, as limited by it.
He cannot extrapolate his local experience of exercising powers to a national stage. And with that failure, aided by Stephen Kinnock and myopic Welsh Labour MPs, he has helped to cement the views of his party this side of Offa's Dyke, as a branch of UK Labour not much interested in Wales and Welsh nationhood.
Critics say that the powers sought by the Welsh Government will have little impact on the bread and butter issues that define people's day to day lives, and they are right. But these extra powers would create a more joined-up government better able to respond to key issues and, more importantly, put Wales on an equal footing with Scotland.
It is disappointing that Burnham and Kinnock cannot see that, even more so because it seems their views have been formed by the internal politics and self-interest of government civil servants who have always been notoriously reluctant to relax their grip on the machinery of government.
Labour in Wales has lost its way again, and it is Andy Burnham and Stephen Kinnock who are leading them into the political wilderness.
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