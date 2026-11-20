Friday, November 20, 2026
Fighting to protect key Welsh wildlife
Nation Cymru reports that a UK-wide wildlife protection organisation has written to Minister Llŷr Gruffydd MS, warning that sidelining independent science and withholding key evidence ahead of an announcement on badger culling could trigger a judicial review.
The news website says that Protect the Wild has formally warned the Welsh Government that it is considering seeking legal advice regarding a potential judicial review if ministers introduce or expand badger culling in Wales through a flawed decision-making process:
In a formal letter sent to Minister Llŷr Gruffydd MS, the organisation raised serious concerns over transparency, procedural fairness, and the Welsh Government’s failure to properly scrutinise independent scientific evidence ahead of an anticipated ministerial statement on bovine TB policy on 24 November.
The intervention comes as over 28,000 people have backed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to reject Reform UK’s motion to consider a targeted badger cull to ‘manage’ bovine TB
Opposition to the prospect of badger culling in Wales has grown steadily following the passing of a Reform UK motion in the Senedd on 15 July 2026, by votes of 79 in favour to 9 against, to consider a targeted badger cull to manage bovine TB.
In response, activist and environmental campaigner Sarah Reisz launched the petition ‘We call upon the Senedd to reject any badger cull in Wales’.
Published on 21 July 2026, it managed to achieve the 10,000 signatures required to be considered for a Senedd debate in just five days, such is the strong opposition to a cull – with many Plaid supporters angry at supporting their historic election win while England abandons its own badger cull.
On 18 September 2026, independent scientists, including Professor Paul Torgerson, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology at the University of Zurich, and independent scientist Tom Langton, met with senior Welsh Government officials to highlight major flaws in the evidence used to justify badger culling. Experts raised critical concerns regarding the interpretation of historic intervention studies, the limitations of existing cattle testing, and the role of undetected infections within cattle herds.
Following the meeting, a detailed proposal was submitted for an all-day scientific workshop bringing together Welsh Government officials, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), and independent experts to rigorously examine competing scientific interpretations before recommendations were finalised.
However, the Welsh Government declined to take the workshop forward, suggesting instead that further engagement should wait until a possible public consultation.
On 23 October 2026, officials confirmed they had received the Programme Board’s policy paper and were considering its recommendations, but stated that neither the Programme Board paper nor supporting TAG papers would be published until the Minister makes his official statement.
Protect the Wild warns that withholding crucial scientific advice while policy recommendations are being drafted denies the public and independent experts any meaningful opportunity to scrutinise the evidence before ministers settle on a course of action.
If ministers move to kill thousands of legally protected wild animals without transparency, lawful scrutiny, or a genuine public consultation, Protect the Wild is prepared to seek formal legal advice on a judicial review.
Plaid Cymru's record on this issue is very poor. There is a real danger that the government will push for a cull without a transparent process that properly considers all the evidence. If they do this then legal action will certainly be justified.
The news website says that Protect the Wild has formally warned the Welsh Government that it is considering seeking legal advice regarding a potential judicial review if ministers introduce or expand badger culling in Wales through a flawed decision-making process:
In a formal letter sent to Minister Llŷr Gruffydd MS, the organisation raised serious concerns over transparency, procedural fairness, and the Welsh Government’s failure to properly scrutinise independent scientific evidence ahead of an anticipated ministerial statement on bovine TB policy on 24 November.
The intervention comes as over 28,000 people have backed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to reject Reform UK’s motion to consider a targeted badger cull to ‘manage’ bovine TB
Opposition to the prospect of badger culling in Wales has grown steadily following the passing of a Reform UK motion in the Senedd on 15 July 2026, by votes of 79 in favour to 9 against, to consider a targeted badger cull to manage bovine TB.
In response, activist and environmental campaigner Sarah Reisz launched the petition ‘We call upon the Senedd to reject any badger cull in Wales’.
Published on 21 July 2026, it managed to achieve the 10,000 signatures required to be considered for a Senedd debate in just five days, such is the strong opposition to a cull – with many Plaid supporters angry at supporting their historic election win while England abandons its own badger cull.
On 18 September 2026, independent scientists, including Professor Paul Torgerson, Professor of Veterinary Epidemiology at the University of Zurich, and independent scientist Tom Langton, met with senior Welsh Government officials to highlight major flaws in the evidence used to justify badger culling. Experts raised critical concerns regarding the interpretation of historic intervention studies, the limitations of existing cattle testing, and the role of undetected infections within cattle herds.
Following the meeting, a detailed proposal was submitted for an all-day scientific workshop bringing together Welsh Government officials, the Technical Advisory Group (TAG), the Bovine TB Eradication Programme Board, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), and independent experts to rigorously examine competing scientific interpretations before recommendations were finalised.
However, the Welsh Government declined to take the workshop forward, suggesting instead that further engagement should wait until a possible public consultation.
On 23 October 2026, officials confirmed they had received the Programme Board’s policy paper and were considering its recommendations, but stated that neither the Programme Board paper nor supporting TAG papers would be published until the Minister makes his official statement.
Protect the Wild warns that withholding crucial scientific advice while policy recommendations are being drafted denies the public and independent experts any meaningful opportunity to scrutinise the evidence before ministers settle on a course of action.
If ministers move to kill thousands of legally protected wild animals without transparency, lawful scrutiny, or a genuine public consultation, Protect the Wild is prepared to seek formal legal advice on a judicial review.
Plaid Cymru's record on this issue is very poor. There is a real danger that the government will push for a cull without a transparent process that properly considers all the evidence. If they do this then legal action will certainly be justified.
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