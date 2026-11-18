Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Deadlock in the Senedd?
Nation Cymru reports that Reform’s Senedd group has failed to attend yet another Plenary session while continuing to collect their salaries.
They add that the party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner said in a statement “meaningful debate and scrutiny” could not take place in Wales until the Senedd’s Llywydd U-turned on his decision to block a Reform MS from speaking. That, though, is not likely to happen:
Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ordered Joe Martin to apologise last week after he made remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.
Martin had claimed differing birth rates and mass immigration would make white British people a minority by 2063.
Concerns were raised that Martin was echoing the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.
Reform and the Llywydd now remain locked in a standoff – with Martin refusing to apologise for the remarks and the Presiding Officer refusing to call on him to speak until he does.
On Tuesdays in the Senedd, Members have the opportunity to grill Wales’ First Minister, with leaders of opposition parties given the chance to question him directly on matters of government policy.
However, all Reform MSs withdrew the questions they had submitted for this morning’s (November 17) First Minister’s Questions session.
Jenner issued a statement saying: “Following discussions with the Llywydd about the importance of freedom of speech, we remain dissatisfied with the progress made.
“For this reason, Reform UK Members will NOT be returning to the Senedd Chamber today.
“Meaningful debate and scrutiny cannot take place unless elected Members are free to express their views without fear of censorship.
“We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our constituents while seeking further discussions with the Llywydd and exploring all options available to us.”
Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday in solidarity with Martin after the Llywydd gave him an ultimatum over his remarks.
The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.
It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott proceedings.
Despite missing key Senedd sessions, backbench Reform MSs will continue to receive their full annual salary of £79,817 – while Jenner will retain her full £124,713 salary as the leader of the opposition.
It is understood that Irranca-Davies is not likely to change his position on the matter of Martin’s speaking ban.
Reform's decision to continue their boycott means that they missed First Minister's questions and the draft budget statement yesterday. In fact, while the Senedd was sitting, Reform’s leader in Wales and other senior Senedd Members were drinking in a Cardiff Bay pub. Today they have tabled a motion in support of freedom of speech but now look unlikely to be present to move it.
Both sides in this dispute look unmoveable. In my view the Presiding Officer should stick to his guns, which will mean that Reform MSs are being paid tens of thousands of pounds but not doing their job.
Update: it is rumoured that Reform UK MSs will indeed come into the Senedd siambr today to debate their own motion on freedom of speech. I would hope that if they do then they will support the cross party amendment:
Notes that free speech is a fundamental right that carries duties and responsibilities, and that it must be exercised within the law, including legal protections against speech which incites hatred or harm, threatens the rights or safety of others, or causes fear of violence, alarm or distress.
Further notes that there is a requirement on Members of the Senedd to act within the bounds of Standing Order 13.9 and paragraph 193 of the Llywydd's guidance on the proper conduct of business, and that Members should conduct their Senedd business and duties in a way that upholds the principles of dignity and respect for all.
They add that the party’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner said in a statement “meaningful debate and scrutiny” could not take place in Wales until the Senedd’s Llywydd U-turned on his decision to block a Reform MS from speaking. That, though, is not likely to happen:
Presiding Officer Huw Irranca-Davies ordered Joe Martin to apologise last week after he made remarks about immigrants that were condemned as “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.
Martin had claimed differing birth rates and mass immigration would make white British people a minority by 2063.
Concerns were raised that Martin was echoing the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.
Reform and the Llywydd now remain locked in a standoff – with Martin refusing to apologise for the remarks and the Presiding Officer refusing to call on him to speak until he does.
On Tuesdays in the Senedd, Members have the opportunity to grill Wales’ First Minister, with leaders of opposition parties given the chance to question him directly on matters of government policy.
However, all Reform MSs withdrew the questions they had submitted for this morning’s (November 17) First Minister’s Questions session.
Jenner issued a statement saying: “Following discussions with the Llywydd about the importance of freedom of speech, we remain dissatisfied with the progress made.
“For this reason, Reform UK Members will NOT be returning to the Senedd Chamber today.
“Meaningful debate and scrutiny cannot take place unless elected Members are free to express their views without fear of censorship.
“We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our constituents while seeking further discussions with the Llywydd and exploring all options available to us.”
Reform began boycotting Senedd proceedings last Wednesday in solidarity with Martin after the Llywydd gave him an ultimatum over his remarks.
The walkout meant the group missed their own debate calling for more support for the armed forces and veterans.
It is understood that some Reform Members with links to the armed forces were unhappy with the decision to boycott proceedings.
Despite missing key Senedd sessions, backbench Reform MSs will continue to receive their full annual salary of £79,817 – while Jenner will retain her full £124,713 salary as the leader of the opposition.
It is understood that Irranca-Davies is not likely to change his position on the matter of Martin’s speaking ban.
Reform's decision to continue their boycott means that they missed First Minister's questions and the draft budget statement yesterday. In fact, while the Senedd was sitting, Reform’s leader in Wales and other senior Senedd Members were drinking in a Cardiff Bay pub. Today they have tabled a motion in support of freedom of speech but now look unlikely to be present to move it.
Both sides in this dispute look unmoveable. In my view the Presiding Officer should stick to his guns, which will mean that Reform MSs are being paid tens of thousands of pounds but not doing their job.
Update: it is rumoured that Reform UK MSs will indeed come into the Senedd siambr today to debate their own motion on freedom of speech. I would hope that if they do then they will support the cross party amendment:
Notes that free speech is a fundamental right that carries duties and responsibilities, and that it must be exercised within the law, including legal protections against speech which incites hatred or harm, threatens the rights or safety of others, or causes fear of violence, alarm or distress.
Further notes that there is a requirement on Members of the Senedd to act within the bounds of Standing Order 13.9 and paragraph 193 of the Llywydd's guidance on the proper conduct of business, and that Members should conduct their Senedd business and duties in a way that upholds the principles of dignity and respect for all.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home