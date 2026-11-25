Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Call for rules on MPs second jobs and lobbying
Mirror reports that Labour MP Phil Brickell will use a Parliamentary debate today to call on the government to finally bring in a radical overhaul of transparency laws to prevent lobbying scandals.
In addition the paper adds that anti-corruption campaigners are calling on Ministers to finally get a grip of MPs' second jobs to show Parliament is "cleaning itself up".
Labour came to power pledging to address the enormous sums MPs can earn on top of their £98,500 salary and to shake up rules on second jobs, following Nigel Farage trousering over £2million in two years in outside earnings:
Labour MP Phil Brickell, who chairs the all-party Parliamentary group on anti-corruption, will tell MPs: "We are sent to Westminster by our constituents to represent them. Not to feather our nests shilling for crypto or gold bullion dealers. This is a cross party issue with implications for the reputation of Parliament itself - we need to show the country at large that Westminster is cleaning itself up, and we need to do it quickly."
In the summer it emerged Mr Farage had earned £270,000 for just 12 hours' work as a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion. In his first two years an MP, Mr Farage declared over 1,600 hours of paid work, including hosting a show on GB News and recording customised Cameo videos.
There have been demands for second jobs to be outlawed entirely to ensure MPs focus on their work and avoid being influenced by outside employers.
The cross-party Committee on Standards launched an inquiry on MPs' second jobs last year, but is yet to report its findings. During a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday, Mr Brickell will also demand the government acts on the findings of a scathing watchdog report, which warned existing procedures to prevent lobbying scandals are not up to scratch.
The independent Ethics and Integrity Commission demanded a raft of measures in July to increase transparency on lobbyists promoting causes or companies. These include an easily-searchable register with details about lobbying meetings.
It also said WhatsApp messages should be made available so the public can scrutinise contact between politicians, officials and their advisors. And the watchdog called for a "significant increase" in the sanctions those who fall foul of the rules should face.
It was the fourth independent report to conclude that the UK's lobbying transparency regime is inadequate or not fit for purpose since 2021.
Mr Brickell will say: "Most politicians enter public life for the right reasons. But time and time again the public has been let down by a broken, antiquated system which fails to deliver basic transparency or indeed hold rulebreakers to account.
"For years, independent reviews, parliamentary committees and anti-corruption experts have pointed to the same problems: lobbying rules that fail to capture most influence activity, weak oversight of conflicts of interest, and standards frameworks that are too easy to circumvent."
Dr Susan Hawley, Executive Director of Spotlight on Corruption, said: “The UK’s current lobbying rules are falling woefully behind leading OECD countries, with so much lobbying going on behind closed doors and beyond public scrutiny. It is simply not good enough for a modern democracy. It leaves the UK at huge risk of repeated lobbying scandals, and increasing public cynicism about whose interests the government is really acting in."
Rose Zussman, senior policy manager at Transparency International UK, said: "Most lobbying in Westminster never appears on the public record. Scotland, a fraction of the size of the UK, has five times as many organisations on its lobbying register.
"The Government asked the Ethics and Integrity Commission how to fix this, and in July it gave a clear answer: lobbyists should declare their contact with ministers and senior officials, meetings should be published promptly, and breaking the rules should carry real penalties.
"More than four months on, ministers have yet to respond." The latest report follows reviews by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Nigel Boardman and the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. All of these called for tougher laws around lobbying.
These reforms are long overdue. It is time some progress was made in implementing them.
In addition the paper adds that anti-corruption campaigners are calling on Ministers to finally get a grip of MPs' second jobs to show Parliament is "cleaning itself up".
Labour came to power pledging to address the enormous sums MPs can earn on top of their £98,500 salary and to shake up rules on second jobs, following Nigel Farage trousering over £2million in two years in outside earnings:
Labour MP Phil Brickell, who chairs the all-party Parliamentary group on anti-corruption, will tell MPs: "We are sent to Westminster by our constituents to represent them. Not to feather our nests shilling for crypto or gold bullion dealers. This is a cross party issue with implications for the reputation of Parliament itself - we need to show the country at large that Westminster is cleaning itself up, and we need to do it quickly."
In the summer it emerged Mr Farage had earned £270,000 for just 12 hours' work as a brand ambassador for Direct Bullion. In his first two years an MP, Mr Farage declared over 1,600 hours of paid work, including hosting a show on GB News and recording customised Cameo videos.
There have been demands for second jobs to be outlawed entirely to ensure MPs focus on their work and avoid being influenced by outside employers.
The cross-party Committee on Standards launched an inquiry on MPs' second jobs last year, but is yet to report its findings. During a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday, Mr Brickell will also demand the government acts on the findings of a scathing watchdog report, which warned existing procedures to prevent lobbying scandals are not up to scratch.
The independent Ethics and Integrity Commission demanded a raft of measures in July to increase transparency on lobbyists promoting causes or companies. These include an easily-searchable register with details about lobbying meetings.
It also said WhatsApp messages should be made available so the public can scrutinise contact between politicians, officials and their advisors. And the watchdog called for a "significant increase" in the sanctions those who fall foul of the rules should face.
It was the fourth independent report to conclude that the UK's lobbying transparency regime is inadequate or not fit for purpose since 2021.
Mr Brickell will say: "Most politicians enter public life for the right reasons. But time and time again the public has been let down by a broken, antiquated system which fails to deliver basic transparency or indeed hold rulebreakers to account.
"For years, independent reviews, parliamentary committees and anti-corruption experts have pointed to the same problems: lobbying rules that fail to capture most influence activity, weak oversight of conflicts of interest, and standards frameworks that are too easy to circumvent."
Dr Susan Hawley, Executive Director of Spotlight on Corruption, said: “The UK’s current lobbying rules are falling woefully behind leading OECD countries, with so much lobbying going on behind closed doors and beyond public scrutiny. It is simply not good enough for a modern democracy. It leaves the UK at huge risk of repeated lobbying scandals, and increasing public cynicism about whose interests the government is really acting in."
Rose Zussman, senior policy manager at Transparency International UK, said: "Most lobbying in Westminster never appears on the public record. Scotland, a fraction of the size of the UK, has five times as many organisations on its lobbying register.
"The Government asked the Ethics and Integrity Commission how to fix this, and in July it gave a clear answer: lobbyists should declare their contact with ministers and senior officials, meetings should be published promptly, and breaking the rules should carry real penalties.
"More than four months on, ministers have yet to respond." The latest report follows reviews by the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Nigel Boardman and the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee. All of these called for tougher laws around lobbying.
These reforms are long overdue. It is time some progress was made in implementing them.
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