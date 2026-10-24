



The stained glass windows are by Celtic Studios and Glantawe Studios, two leading Welsh firms of the 20th century. There are other memorials of interest to discover in the church and churchyard.



In the churchyard, is a memorial to the three lifeboat crew who lost their lives at sea in 1916. The lifeboat station was closed in 1919, when it was considered too dangerous to be located in Port Eynon. A new lifeboat station was opened in Horton in 1968.

All Saints Church in Mumbles is not the only one in the area with a lifeboat memorial . As this site records , there is also a monument in a church at the far end of the Gower peninsula.The Gower Holidays website says of St Cattwg's church in Port Eynon that it was founded during the 6th century by St. Cattwg’s missionary to Gower, St. Cennydd:The present building dates from the 12th century and was given to the Knights of St. John by Robert de la Mare around 1165.The doorway is probably sixteenth century, and the holy water stoup in the porch is said to have been given by a Spanish sea captain in gratitude to his rescuers.In the south wall of the chancel is a blocked up leper’s window which can be clearly seen from outside the church. During alterations in 1861 the gallery in the nave was removed and the west end enlarged to accommodate the parish’s growing population.

Labels: lochist