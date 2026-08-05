Wednesday, August 05, 2026
Tories select former neo-Nazi activist for Somerset council election
Guardian reports that a former neo-Nazi activist with convictions including for harassing a Jewish MP has been selected as a Conservative candidate for a local election in Somerset.
The paper says that Joshua Bonehill-Paine, the creator of the viral Crewkerne Gazette series of AI clips, is due to stand for election to Somerset council next year in a new Crewkerne South district. He told the Guardian he was an executive member of the Tories’ Yeovil branch, working as an events organiser:
“The branch and indeed party are fully aware of my past. Our chairman has been a vocal advocate and has supported me since I became a member of the party. I am very grateful for the support,” he said.
Bonehill-Paine, who previously described himself as a “nationalist, fascist, theorist and supporter of white rights”, re-emerged in recent years as the creator of the Crewkerne Gazette, a satirical online account that has gained a cult following.
While notably critical of Labour and Reform UK, its skits have cast the Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, in a favourable light.
Rebecca Harris, the Conservative chief whip, was criticised earlier this year for reposting one video in which Badenoch and the shadow justice secretary, Nick Timothy, were depicted as characters in the gangster film Scarface. This was after Bonehill-Paine had been revealed as the person behind the account.
Bonehill-Paine has a conviction for assaulting a police officer and burglary of a police station, and was convicted in 2014 of malicious communications over an anti-Islam hoax that led to death threats against the owners of a pub in Leicester.
He was jailed in 2015 for more than three years after posting “vile” antisemitic material online ahead of a planned neo-Nazi rally.
In 2016, he was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment for abuse directed at the then Labour MP Luciana Berger, who is Jewish, which included posting messages to his blog calling Berger a “rodent” and an “evil money-grabber”. He was also the founder and leader of the National British Resistance, a far-right group.
He told the Guardian on Monday that his criminal convictions had been spent and that he held various Home Office counter-extremism certifications. He said he had spoken alongside MPs where he talked about his past and highlighted antisemitism faced by Britain’s Jewish community.
It's little wonder that one nation Tories are quitting the Conservative Party.
The paper says that Joshua Bonehill-Paine, the creator of the viral Crewkerne Gazette series of AI clips, is due to stand for election to Somerset council next year in a new Crewkerne South district. He told the Guardian he was an executive member of the Tories’ Yeovil branch, working as an events organiser:
“The branch and indeed party are fully aware of my past. Our chairman has been a vocal advocate and has supported me since I became a member of the party. I am very grateful for the support,” he said.
Bonehill-Paine, who previously described himself as a “nationalist, fascist, theorist and supporter of white rights”, re-emerged in recent years as the creator of the Crewkerne Gazette, a satirical online account that has gained a cult following.
While notably critical of Labour and Reform UK, its skits have cast the Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, in a favourable light.
Rebecca Harris, the Conservative chief whip, was criticised earlier this year for reposting one video in which Badenoch and the shadow justice secretary, Nick Timothy, were depicted as characters in the gangster film Scarface. This was after Bonehill-Paine had been revealed as the person behind the account.
Bonehill-Paine has a conviction for assaulting a police officer and burglary of a police station, and was convicted in 2014 of malicious communications over an anti-Islam hoax that led to death threats against the owners of a pub in Leicester.
He was jailed in 2015 for more than three years after posting “vile” antisemitic material online ahead of a planned neo-Nazi rally.
In 2016, he was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment for abuse directed at the then Labour MP Luciana Berger, who is Jewish, which included posting messages to his blog calling Berger a “rodent” and an “evil money-grabber”. He was also the founder and leader of the National British Resistance, a far-right group.
He told the Guardian on Monday that his criminal convictions had been spent and that he held various Home Office counter-extremism certifications. He said he had spoken alongside MPs where he talked about his past and highlighted antisemitism faced by Britain’s Jewish community.
It's little wonder that one nation Tories are quitting the Conservative Party.
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